ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 179.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

