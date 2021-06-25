Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,204. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Insiders have sold 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

