$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,823,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749,827. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 56,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2,452.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.