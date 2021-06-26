-$0.27 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 963.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,155,863 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 178,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 218,043 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

