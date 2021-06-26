$0.38 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

