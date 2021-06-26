$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. The Macerich posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

MAC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,992,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.