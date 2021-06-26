-$0.55 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 289.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. 6,361,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,824. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

