$1.07 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.41. PDC Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 664.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after buying an additional 145,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,596. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

