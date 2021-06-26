$1.26 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

