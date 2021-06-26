-$1.46 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of ($4.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 20,026,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

