-$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the highest is ($1.18). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($2.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. 188,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,526. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

