$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

CCI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.53. 1,996,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,767. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.