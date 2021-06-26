10,595 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

