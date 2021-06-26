125,062 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,774,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $356.00 and a 12 month high of $776.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

