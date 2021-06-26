12,714 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $239,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $246,906,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

