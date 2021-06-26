13,140 Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

