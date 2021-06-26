1,557 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $146.69. 1,469,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

