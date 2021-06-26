$169.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post sales of $169.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $43.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $732.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,994,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

