1,800 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.