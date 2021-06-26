$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.21. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

