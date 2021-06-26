20,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $96,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

