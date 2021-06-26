$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $202.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the highest is $202.92 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 525,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,550. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

