22,060 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Athene by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

