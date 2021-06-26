$23.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post sales of $23.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $283,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

