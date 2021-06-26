264,847 Shares in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter.

MIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,287. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

