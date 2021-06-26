33,534 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last three months. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

