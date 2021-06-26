35,483 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after buying an additional 254,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after buying an additional 269,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

