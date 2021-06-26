3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:DDD opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200,266 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

