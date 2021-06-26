$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $127.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

