$433.45 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report sales of $433.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.60 million to $433.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $28.34 on Friday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $314,642,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $77,782,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $61,745,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

