460,098 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,241 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

