5,365 Shares in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Quanterix by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,255,156. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

