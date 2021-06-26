53,818 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

BIOTU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. 18,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.