$55.71 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $55.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.89 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $227.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.65 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $399.72 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $69,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

