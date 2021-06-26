5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

VNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VNP traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,499,620. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

