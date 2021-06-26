73,431 Shares in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Yunhong International at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ZGYH opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Yunhong International has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.07.
Yunhong International Profile
