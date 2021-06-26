73,431 Shares in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.82% of Yunhong International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZGYH opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Yunhong International has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Yunhong International Profile

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.