$845.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $845.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $843.07 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.62.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,301. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.91.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

