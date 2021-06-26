888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 405.20 ($5.29). 888 shares last traded at GBX 398.60 ($5.21), with a volume of 688,394 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 177.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

