A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 523.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £581.43 million and a PE ratio of 30.17.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have bought 8,114 shares of company stock worth $4,019,980 in the last quarter.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

