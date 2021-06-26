AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 53,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,243,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

