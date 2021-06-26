Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.78

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.68, with a volume of 53854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.