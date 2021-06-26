Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ALAI opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

About Aberdeen Latin American Income

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

