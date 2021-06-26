Aberdeen Latin American Income (ALAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Aberdeen Latin American Income (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ALAI opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Aberdeen Latin American Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
About Aberdeen Latin American Income
