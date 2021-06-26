Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,618.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 117580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,566 ($20.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

