ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $128.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $110.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 16,283,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,378. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

