Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,113 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,117 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 252,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

