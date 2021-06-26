Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.