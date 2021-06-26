Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $255.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

