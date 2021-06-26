Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,462 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CECO Environmental worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

CECE stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $261.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

