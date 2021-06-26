Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 44.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,432,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $33.68 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

