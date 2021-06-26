Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $297.95 and last traded at $293.04, with a volume of 24385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.70.

The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Get Accenture alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.24. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.